Ben building up to an an engineering career after leaving school without qualifications

Ben Butterworth

Ben’s progress is a fantastic story and is the result of a combination of talent and hard work.

Due to health issues at secondary school, Ben left without qualifications and found himself not in education, employment or training (NEET). He joined Nelson and Colne College’s Foundation Learning department with the ambition of working in the engineering sector – and the rest is history.

He achieved his Functional Skills qualifications in English and Mathematics before scoring a remarkable Grade 9 in his English Language GCSE and a Grade 8 in his Mathematics GCSE in 2019, while completing his Level 1 Engineering course.

Two years later, Ben (20) has achieved Triple Distinction* in his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering – the highest possible grade – and is progressing into employment. He will move down to Oxfordshire to work for Fido Tech Ltd in the role of a Mechanical Development Technician.

Ben said: “Thanks to the expert tuition on offer from the teaching staff at College, I have achieved Triple Distinction* in Engineering and I’m very happy with my achievements.