Billington cake sale for Breast Cancer Care raises £426

There’s nothing to beat the cake-making talent of the Billington and Langho WI ladies.

Carrot cake, lemon drizzle, butterfly buns and cupcakes were on offer for the afternoon tea, which was held to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Care charity.

Just a sample of the delicious cakes on offer

The event raised £426.50 and was organised by the local WI in St Mary’s Parish Hall, in Langho. Around 70 people came along to support. Tombola for the adults and craft making plus face-painting for the children kept everyone entertained.

Literature from the charity, which funds research into the disease as well as supporting those who have been diagnosed, was on display.

Summing up the day, one of the guests said: "It was a brilliant afternoon, the cakes were delicious and I even won a prize on the tombola! All credit to the WI for their hard work on behalf of such a vital charity."

A spokesman for the WI said: "Around 50,000 people suffer from breast cancer every year, in other words 1 in 7 women will develop breast cancer. Using advanced imaging techniques as well as studying genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors the Breast Cancer Care organisation aims to identify women who are at high risk. Using this data they can provide women with more accurate advice about the best risk-reducing steps they can take."