Billington mum-of-seven nominated for national charity champ award

A community stalwart and busy mum, who has raised thousands for good causes, has been nominated for the Charity Champion of the Year Award.



Laura Jayne Singleton (37) has pounded the streets, completed numerous marathons, jumped out of planes, shaved her head to boost funds for various charities including Diabetes UK, The Wish Centre, Cancer Research UK, Get Kids Going, MIND and Facial Palsy UK.

The awards have been organised by boxing organisation Ultra Events - an establishment that offers people a chance to step out of their comfort zone and do something amazing to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Since its inception, almost 60,000 people have taken part in events organised by Derby-based Ultra Events, which has now added mixed martial arts, ballroom dancing, comedy, darts and even Himalayan treks to its portfolio. Over the years, Ultra Events has become one of the biggest ever fundraising partners for Cancer Research UK.

Co-ordinator for Ultra Events, Tom Digby, said: "I have never seen anyone else from our event in Blackburn in the past put in this much effort into raising money for charity. Laura pushes herself and really took the bull by the horns to organise and complete different challenges and fundraise all the way."

Laura, who is among three finalists in the running to be crowned winner of the charity champ title, previously took part in numerous marathons, including the Berlin, and New York marathon, while she was pregnant with twins. The proud mum ran wearing a T-shirt with the charity’s logo and the words "Twins on board". She also recently took part in the Great North Run and braved a charity head shave.

Commenting on her nomination, Laura, who is mum to Reece (17), Layton (14), Jenna (13), Caitlin (12) three-year-old twins Maxx and Theo and two-year-old Harper, said: "I'm pleased people think I'm worthy enough to be nominated for such an award. I'm shocked I got down to the finals, especially the top three. "Everyone who has been nominated have their own achievements and each and everyone of them are equally amazing. I'm honoured to have just been nominated."

The vote is open until Wednesday (December 4th) and the results will be announced online on Friday (December 6th).

You can vote for Laura by clicking here