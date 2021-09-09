Blackpool Illuminations: Watch a full drive-through video of this year's Lights
It's the greatest free Lights show on the planet - and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.
Sit back and relax with a hot drink - or perhaps a cold one - while you enjoy the dazzling brilliance of the Blackpool Illuminations 2021.
Take in the sights of the large tableaux displays at Bispham and the festoon lightings lighting up the iconic Golden Mile, as well as all the sounds of holidaymakers and locals alike enjoying the miles of world-famous Promenade.
It's almost like being there - you may even be able to imagine the unforgettable smell of fish and chips.
The only difference is you'll have to pretend to stick your head out the sunroof!
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.