Body of missing Burnley man believed to have been found in North Yorkshire
The body of a missing Burnley man who had not been in over a year is believed to have been found in North Yorkshire.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:00 pm
Stuart Metcalfe was reported missing in August 2020.
Two months ago, police officers found a body in the Bolton Abbey area.
Although no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be 48-year-old Mr Metcalfe.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: "His family have been informed of the latest development and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.
"This is not the outcome anybody wanted, however, we would like to thank everybody who shared our witness appeals."