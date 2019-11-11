Body of young woman (20) found in Clitheroe woods

A 20-year-old woman died in hospital after being found in a wooded area near Waddow Hall.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly after 9-30am on Friday to a report that the body of a woman had been discovered on Waddington Road, Clitheroe.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."