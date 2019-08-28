Brew up in Pendle and join in World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson is encouraging his constituents to host their own coffee morning to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning due to take place on September 27th, and is Macmillan’s biggest fund-raising event.

Last year shops and businesses across Pendle hosted coffee mornings as the public helped raise more than £26m. nationally for the cancer charity. Andrew is hoping even more people get involved this year.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the world’s biggest coffee morning. It’s a great way to get everyone together and raise money for people living with cancer.

"You can order a fund-raising pack, which includes some great resources. Macmillan provides bunting, balloons, cake decorations and a lot more. Macmillan raised a massive £26,914,382 last year, and I hope that this year’s coffee morning tops that figure."

For more information on how to start up your own coffee morning, visit www.coffee.macmillan.org.uk.