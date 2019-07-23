Brian Miller's family visit 'Orient Game' memorial at Turf Moor

The family of the late great Brian Miller have visited the recreated dugout made in the late Claret's honour at the Turf Moor Memorial Garden.

As revealed last week in the Burnley Express, a recreation of the dugout in which former Burnley manager Brian Miller directed the Clarets in their iconic 2-1 victory in the 'Orient Game', a match which secured the Clarets' Football League status and possibly their very existence, has been placed in the garden outside the stadium.

On Saturday, Brian's daughter Gill, her husband Derek Scott, Brian’s son David Miller, his grandsons Chris and Paul Scott and their children visited the garden.

Peter Briggs, who is organising the ongoing creation of the memorial garden, said: "It was lovely to show Brian's family the dugout, which I think they were pleased with. Brian was such a unique figure in Burnley Football Club's history, being a manager and player at crucial times, that we had to include some commemoration to him in the memorial garden.

"We held a small ceremony at the dugout and chatted about Brian. I would like to thanks Burnley Football Club, the Professional Footballers Association and the Stevenson Memorial for making contributions to building the monument.

"Afterwards, we retired to have a coffee and food in the Brian Miller suite in the Bob Lord Stand, Turf Moor."