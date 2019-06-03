Brierfield community gets together to break Ramadan fast

Crowds of people gathered under one roof on Friday to celebrate a community Iftar and raise almost £1,000 for charity.



A feast of delicious food was served at Brierfield Community Centre to Muslim women and children at the time of Iftar - the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Guests tuck into delicious food having fasted all day

The event saw people browsing around various stalls selling homemade sweets and cakes, jewellery, Islamic items and many more.

Organiser, Mahdiya Khan, said community spirit was alive and well and everyone enjoyed a splendid evening.

She added: "It was a fantastic evening and a huge success. There were over 120 ladies who attended and a total of £985.04 was raised for homeless support charity 'Rise Support'. We are thankful for a donation of £250 from Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. We are also grateful to the 12 different sponsors of the event."

She added: "Many items were donated on the day including drinks and some starters. Overall, everything went as planned and everyone enjoyed the evening. There was so much food so anything leftover was donated to local homeless shelters by Rise Support."