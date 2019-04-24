Brierfield line dancers put best feet forward for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Members of a line dnacing club put their best feet forward to raise money for a local cancer charity.

Brierfield’s Cactus Line Dancing Club have presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a donation of £1,000.

It takes the money raised for the charity by Cactus members, who meet three times a week at Brierfield Working Men’s Club in Walter Street and who began supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation in June 2008, to £9,550.

Dance teacher Pam Hartley, who founded the club 22 years ago, said: “Rosemere Cancer Foundation is one of a number of local charities that we raise money for. Helping charities that have helped our members is something we’ve always done and will continue to do.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Cactus Line Dancing Club can email Pam at pamhart.t21@btinternet.com for information.