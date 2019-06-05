Burnley and Pendle group's amazing fund-raiser to help tackle humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen
A group of kind-hearted Burnley and Pendle volunteers have pulled out all the stops to help people living in crisis in Yemen.
The Burnley, Nelson and Brierfield branch of charity Unite 4 Humanity have filled three huge trucks with 78 tons of aid for the Yemen Container Appeal.
The everyday essentials will make a six to 12 week journey to the port of Aden in Yemen to help people facing a humanitarian catastrophe.
The Burnley, Nelson and Brierfield branch of charity Unite 4 Humanity have filled three huge trucks totalling 78 tons of aid for the Yemen Container Appeal.
More than 20 million Yemen people two thirds of the population are suffering from malnutrition and struggle to access clean water.
A volunteer supporting The Yemen Container Appeal.
