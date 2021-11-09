Burnley Bus Company to honour the fallen with moving poppy tribute

The company’s buses serving communities across the region are also being adorned with large commemorative poppies to encourage its thousands of customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across Lancashire and into Greater Manchester, along with others run by parent firm Transdev across the North, from Preston in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.

The Burnley Bus Company will provide free travel on Remembrance Sunday to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

The Burnley Bus Company’s buses are being adorned with poppies to support the annual Poppy Appeal, as the nation prepares to remember the fallen. From left, veterans Geoff Lister, Michael Scott and Keith Webster watch as engineer Jonathan Ruston fits a poppy to one of the company’s buses.

Alex Hornby, CEO of parent firm Transdev, said: “With the impact of the pandemic still being felt by many veterans and their families, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today. All of our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this.”

The bus firm now hopes that as a highly visible symbol of remembrance, its bus poppies will help to encourage its customers to buy and wear their own poppies with pride.