Burnley children invited to design new sleigh for Father Christmas and win a prize package worth £125

He desperately needs a new one in time for Christmas Eve and the children of Burnley have been asked to design him one.

Modern or traditional, all designs are welcome, and youngsters are also invited to say what extra accessories or 'powers' their sleigh has.

A competition to find the best one has been organised by Burnley Eats and the winner will receive a prize package worth £125, which includes £50 worth of resources for their school or nursery along with Christmas treats.

Darcey Blackledge (nine) with her design for Santa's new sleigh

The creator of the winning design will also receive a £20 voucher for The Entertainer toy store, a £20 voucher for the Yankee Kitchen takeaway and a festive hamper from Kathleen's in Burnley.

All entrants must be 11 or under and live within the BB10, BB11 or BB12 postcodes and submit their entry by Monday, December 13th.