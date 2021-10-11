Burnley classmates banish covid blues with daring and exciting activity camp challenges

That's the new mantra of pupils at Burnley' s Holy Trinity Primary School who enjoyed a day out at an activity centre.

Sessions for every year group at Simonstone's Outdoor Elements were organised by acting headteacher Mrs Alison Whitaker. And activities, including orienteering, bread making over a fire, river walks, bug collecting and 'leaps of faith' proved to be a perfect antidote to the turmoil and disruption of the last 18 months.

Some of the challenges the children were convinced they would never achieve, but, with help and everyone’s encouragement, to their amazement, they did. Even the staff took part in some of the activities and the 'school family' as a whole feels motivated and positive about the future.

Students from Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley enjoyed a trip to Outdoor Elements in Simonstone

Mrs Whitaker, who has has stepped into her new role after 20 years as a teacher at the school in Raglan Road, said: "The joy from staff and children following the visits to Outdoor Elements has been overwhelming and it is this type of experience that makes you feel privileged to work in a school."