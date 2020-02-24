Burnley College student trains with GB karate squad ahead of Olympics

A Burnley College student is training with the GB Karate squad as they prepare for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Jason (17), who has been competing in karate for 11 years, was invited to train alongside the very best in the UK after impressing judges in the English Karate Federation in a series of open training sessions held across the country.

And he believes the specialist training and support he has received as a member of the college’s successful Elite Athlete programme, working closely with lead strength and conditioning Coach Nathan Norris, has made the vital difference in his performance.

He said: “Since working with Nathan I’ve really noticed a change: I’m more explosive when fighting and my flexibility has vastly improved, too.

"I work out with Nathan twice a week as part of the Elite Athlete programme and he’s also designed a bespoke programme for me to follow at home and when I’m training at my local karate club, too.

“The Elite Athlete programme is great because it allows me to combine my love of karate with my A-Level studies. It’s enabled me to consistently improve my performance and achieve my goals in karate.”

Jason, from Foulridge, is a former pupil at Colne Park High School and now studies A-Level Mathematics, Physics and Product Design at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

He plans to progress to a Degree Apprenticeship in the field of design, using his passion for karate as the perfect way to stay fit and healthy, in mind and body.

He has travelled across Europe, competing in championship events over many years, earning more than 100 medals and a plethora of titles, as well 20 belts marking his improvement in karate. He is currently a 2nd Dan Black Belt.

Nathan Norris added: “Jason gives 100% in every training session as part of the Elite Athlete programme and has a true focus on being the very best he can be, so it is no surprise that he has caught the eye of the English Karate Federation.

“While karate will be in the 2020 Olympics, it is not guaranteed to be included in Paris in 2024 which would be as a tragedy as Jason would be a real contender for a gold medal, I’m sure.

“It is great to see Burnley College’s Elite Athletes training alongside the very best in their chosen sports and earn the respect of their national and international bodies for their talent, their dedication and their motivation.”

The Elite Athlete programme at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre allows students – on both A-Level and Vocational programmes – who are already performing at a high level within their chosen sport to access professional support to improve their performance.

The support includes specialist strength and conditioning training; nutritional advice; sports psychology and access to free physiotherapy.

It forms an integral part of the college’s prestigious Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme which places a focus on dual-career success, ensuring that students receive the very best academic support alongside their specialist sports training.