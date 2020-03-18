Burnley College sweethearts' dream wedding postponed due to coronavirus

A popular couple who had planned a dream wedding in Albania to mark their 10th anniversary have had to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Burnley College sweethearts, personal trainers Holly Lynch and Endrit Shehu, were due to tie the knot in Endrit's home country of Albania on April 12th, but the couple, who live in Colne, have now postponed their wedding until next year.

Endrit, who previously worked as a lifeguard for Pendle Leisure Trust and as a coach at Preston North End Football Club, said: "Holly and I have been together for 10 years.

"We wanted to get married this year in Albania, where I still have lots of family, to mark that but unfortunately we have decided to postpone.

"We didn't want to take any unnecessary risks, especially with older relatives.

"These are unusual times we are living through, but hopefully happier times will be ahead and we can all celebrate."

The happy couple first met on the Greek island of Zante where Endrit's parents have a building business.

They lived together for three years there before moving to Lancashire to study.

Endrit (29) added that he loves living in Colne, which he described as a wonderful place with great people.

"We will still have a celebration this year," he added.

"The restaurants might be shut so I may have to convert my home into one and have a big party there."

Writing on her Facebook page Holly (30) added: "So this weekend me and Endrit had to come to the heartbreaking decision to cancel our wedding.

"The travel and border restrictions coming into play and the general upheaval of everything has made the decision for us!

"But this post isn’t all boohoo poor us... in fact the opposite!

"We have so many wonderful things to be excited and happy about - and the way our friends and family have rallied around us the last few days has just shown to us all over again why we have you all in our life!

"Thank you for the flowers, thank you for your kind words, and thank you for buying us toilet roll!"