Burnley company that prides itself on creating a diverse working environment ranked second in Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List

The list aims to celebrate UK-based organisations that promote inclusion and belonging throughout each level of employment.

Now in its sixth year, the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List harnesses best practice and innovation to drive inclusion for all. This years’ list was announced via a digital event held on December 1st.

The Calico Group prides itself on being proactive in creating an inclusive and diverse working environment where all colleagues are supported and understood, and feel they belong, which has been reflected in the new ranking.

The Calico Group has been ranked second in the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List 2021/22.

Various initiatives are in place to ensure a welcoming environment for all, including ‘This is Me’ groups formed to support and champion inclusivity. These groups include LGBTQI+, BAME, youth and ability and a strategy to encourage colleagues to come together in supporting one another and share their experiences and influencing policies and procedures.

The company also recently appointed Carmel Roberts as a dedicated diversity and inclusion lead, Carmel

whose focus is to challenge, support and increase representation and understanding of issues.

Carmel said: "‘Being recognised as a values-led organisation and placed so highly on the prestigious list this year is a great achievement.

"This applies even more so at the end of another difficult year, where the group continues to face new and emerging challenges requiring us to adapt quickly to support colleagues in innovative ways.

"The diversity of our customers is reflected in the diversity of our colleagues; this helps us understand and empathise with our customers.’

The group is also part of external networks including Inclusive Companies, Black Leaders Network, Housing Diversity Network and House Proud North West.

These affiliations ensure the group remain up to date with diversity agendas and help them to share and seek best

practice. The Calico Group is a 'disability confident' employer and has also made commitments around employing former armed forces personnel.

Founder and CEO Paul Sesay said: "Companies featured on this year’s list have felt the importance of ensuring individual voices are heard and standing up as responsible employers against inequality, injustice and

intolerance."