Burnley company's generous donation to charity that provides help to the town's homeless and most vulnerable

The donation to Church on the Street came from The Original Factory Shop in Burnley

Run by Pastor Mick Fleming Church on the Street ministries helps those most in need ,including food distribution to the homeless and vulnerable. It also runs a hot meal service for the homeless and critical service support for those who need it the most.

Pastor Mick visited The Original Factory Shop’s head office on the Orient Business Park in Billington Road to collect the donation.

Pastor Fleming (left) of Church on the Street collects the items donated from The Original Factory Shop.

Pastor Fleming said: “All of us at COTS were highly delighted at the donations. Many vulnerable people will benefit from the amazing gifts.”

After the work of the charity featured on the BBC donations, which came in from around the UK, topped the £100,000 mark.

The donations were sorted out by Hayley Bradshaw, who is bookings manager at the firm, and Carole English who works in purchase ledger administration.

Hayley said: “The Church On The Street carries out vital work across Burnley.