Burnley couple who died on Egyptian holiday may have suffered effects of 'infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals'

A Burnley couple, who died on holiday at a hotel in Egypt, may have suffered the effects of an infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals, a coroner's court heard.

John Cooper (69) and his 63-year-old wife, Susan died suddenly on August 21st, last year after becoming ill while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The Coopers' daughter, Kelly Ormerod,

Part of a preliminary expert report from Dr Nick Gent, a senior medical advisor at Public Health England, suggested neither radiation, natural causes, carbon monoxide poisoning nor food poisoning caused the couples' deaths.

While the cause of death is still unknown, Dr Gent's view pointed towards the cause of death most likely to be exposure to 'infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals.'

But the pre-inquest hearing at Preston Coroner's Court heard the British authorities have still not received all the necessary medical and other reports from the Egyptian authorities to definitively establish the cause of death.

This was despite 13 requests, over six months, including one from the UK Ambassador to Egypt for the evidence so the coroner can establish what happened and what caused the deaths.

Tearful Kelly Ormerod, the couple's daughter, who was on holiday with her parents and her three children at the time of the deaths, criticised the "lack of co-operation" by the Egyptian authorities.

She said 'no compassion or humanity' has been shown to the family.

A further pre-inquest hearing will be held later this year.