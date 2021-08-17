Burnley dad of two on target to run 2,021 miles in 2021 in memory of his lifelong pal

Scott Cryer, who is a business development manager at Warburton's in Burnley, is well on target to complete the challenge as he has 1,700 miles under his belt.

The challenge, for Pendleside Hospice, is equivalent to running 78 marathons and Scott has been out pounding the pavement daily, sometimes twice a day, to clock up 40 miles a week.

Scott's inspiration is his friend Mark Hanson who died last year at the age of 48. Scott and Mark, who was affectionately known as Hansie, had been friends since their teens.

Popular and well known, Mark was a keen runner so Scott (49) wanted to run as a tribute to his pal, even though he admits it doesn't come natural to him. A Clarets fan, Scott plays seven-a-side football and enjoys cycling with the Worsthorne Mountain Bike Club.

The challenge is called Chasing Rainbows a song by Shed 7, Mark's favourite band.

And Scott, who lives with his partner Susan Moore and is dad to Mitchell (20) and 11-year-old Kobe, will run the last mile of the challenge at half time at Padiham Football Club on Nov 6th.

Scott said: "Mark was a massive Padiham fan and I often went with him so it just feels right to end the 2,021 mile challenge here on what would have been his birthday weekend."

Scott (right) with Simon Garnett left and Mark "Hansy" Hanson, the friend they lost last year at the Angel Inn Burnley with the iconic Jimmy Mcllroy artwork