Burnley delivery driver is ready to 'brave the shave' to help her big brother as he prepares to face cancer battle

And Hermes delivery driver Emma Barlow has already raised over £1,000 for her brother Mick who is preparing to start chemo and radiotherapy treatment next week.

Half of the donation came from Fuel Safe UK Ltd in Ashley Street, Burnley, where 50-year-old Mick has worked as a welder for several years.

Emma said: "The company have been so supportive with Mick, they really have been fantastic and we were just overwhelmed by the donation from Fuel Safe and from everyone else, it means so much."

Emma Barlow is ready to lose her locks to help raise money to help her brother who has lung cancer

Emma (40) came up with the fund raising idea to help ease the financial burden for Mick as he will be unable to work for at least three months while he undergoes treatment. His wife Vicky has taken on extra shifts as a carer but this prevents her from spending valuable time with Mick at their home in the Manchester area.

" I would really like to be able to help Mick and Vicky have a little less worry about the financial side of life and concentrate fully on getting better," Emma added.

"My brother has worked hard all his life to provide for his loving family, working six and seven days a week and he even worked as long as he could before his treatment starts."

A regular sight on her 'patch' in the Rosegrove, Lowerhouse and Padiham area Emma has worked for Hermes since 2016.

Emma with her big brother Mick

She added: "We aren't sure of a date yet for the headshave but Mick and Vicky were hoping to be the ones to do it.

"I know the last 12 months has put a strain on us all financially but, quite honestly, every single penny would be so much appreciated."