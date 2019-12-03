Burnley domestic abuse charity appeals for Christmas gifts

A domestic abuse charity is appealing to supporters in Burnley to show extra kindness this Christmas by donating small gifts that will bring some cheer and goodwill into the lives of men, women and children in refuge over the festive period.

Last Christmas, SafeNet refuges and safehouses were full throughout Christmas and New Year, accommodating 94 women, 60 children and two men, totalling 154 residents across the North West.

Most refuge residents have escaped abusive environments, leaving behind their homes, clothes, toys, pets and loved ones to seek safety and support. Many have very limited budgets and won’t be able to afford gifts and other small luxuries at this time of year.

This year’s Christmas Appeal is for small gifts which SafeNet can then make up into ‘Christmas Eve Boxes’, one for each resident and child in refuge and, also for those the service is are supporting in the community.

Christmas Eve Boxes are an increasingly popular concept, typically given to children the night before Christmas and containing a variety of cosy treats.

In order to create boxes, SafeNet are asking for donations of the following items:

Pyjamas/nightwear for all ages and sizes

• Bed socks/slippers

• Dressing gowns

• Toiletries/toiletry gift boxes

• Christmas chocolate treats and sweets.

Alongside gifts for the Christmas Eve Boxes, all other donations are welcome, especially gifts suitable for children (aged 1-15yrs) for them to open on Christmas morning. Ideally, all items are to be brand new, unwrapped, and should not contain any replica weapons or religious goods.

A refuge resident said: “For the first time in many years, me and my kids are looking forward to Christmas; I’m happy that we are in a safe place.”

Helen Gauder, managing director at SafeNet, said: “It’s not easy living in temporary accommodation and being away from loved ones over the festive period. Your donations really do bring some happiness at what can be a very difficult time. We do all we can to help those living in refuge enjoy Christmas and welcome in the New Year and new beginnings."

SafeNet’s refuges are a place of safety for people escaping domestic abuse, giving them hope for the future and a stepping-stone to a safer, more independent life, and every single donation is truly appreciated.

To find out more or arrange a collection, please call SafeNet on 0300 303 3581 and state which area you are in or email contact@safenet.org.uk