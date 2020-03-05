Burnley Elvis impersonator's thank-you gig for cancer charity that 'saved his dad's life'

When renowned Elvis impersonator Andy Brown leaves the building next month – Turf Moor in this case – he will have played one of his most impassioned gigs to date.

The hip-shaking, Hound Dog-singing maestro has performed hundreds of shows in and around Burnley over the years but the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer fundraising night on Saturday, April 4th, will carry extra meaning for him.

Andy Brown as Elvis

Andy's dad, David, was diagnosed with prostate cancer after one of BKPCA's testing days last June flagged up a high PSA reading.

He has recently been given the all-clear following radiotherapy treatment and Andy hailed the work done by BKCPA saying they "effectively saved his life".

"My dad went to one of the testing days at Turf Moor last year," he said. "He had no symptoms but just thought he'd pop along. His reading came back high and then he received his diagnosis. He's had all the treatment now, and thankfully he's been given the all-clear.

"It's a fantastic charity and the advice they have given throughout has been really good. They effectively saved his life."

The team of cyclists who rode to Stamford Bridge from Turf Moor - via Belgium and France - last year to raise money for BKPCA

The fundraising night has been organised by the team behind the 'Béné to Burnley Bike Ride' which will see 40 intrepid cyclists cycle more than 300 miles from the home of Bénédictine in France back to Turf Moor for the Clarets last game of the season against Brighton.

Last year, the group cycled to Stamford Bridge from Turf Moor – via Belgium and France in aid of the the charity. Donations for this year's journey can be made here.

Andy will be performing his 'Vegas Show' for guests at the April 4th event and wants to see plenty of donation buckets getting 'all shook up'.

"I wanted to do something for the charity to say 'thank you'," said Andy. "One of the cyclists is a guy I know and that's how this all came about. I've been doing the Elvis gig part-time for years now and I've done quite a few charity gigs in that time. This is one that will certainly mean a lot to me.

"It's going to be a great night. I did a charity night as a favour to a singer-guitarist called Andy Bannister a bit back so he's returning the favour on the night. He'll be doing a 45-minute set and then I'll be doing my 'Vegas Show'. There will be a raffle and an auction as well, so hopefully we can raise a lot of money."

All the money raised from this night, along with the bike ride, will go towards helping BKPCA hold more testing days.

A total of eight events were held across the country last year, including the one Andy's dad went to at Turf Moor. This took the total number of men tested since 2015 up to 4,990.

Each testing day costs between £6,000 to £10,000 to hold and BKPCA is entirely reliant upon donations to ensure these happen.

The 'Elvis Tribute' fundraising night takes place in the James Hargreaves Suite, Turf Moor, on Saturday April 4th from 7pm until midnight.

Tickets, priced at £10, are still available and can be bought by calling Ian Harrison on 07720 448270.

More information on BKPCA can be found here.