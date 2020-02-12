Burnley FC in the Community appoints new chief executive

The charity arm of Burnley Football Club, Burnley FC in the Community, has appointed Dr Sara Ward to the role of chief executive.

She joins the club’s official charity from University Academy 92 in Manchester, where she holds the position of Dean of Academic Studies.

Brian Nelson, chairman of Trustees for Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sara to Burnley FC to take on this critical role.

“Sara comes with over 25 years’ experience of working in sport, education and business. Throughout what was a rigorous recruitment process, Sara was the standout candidate.

“I have total belief in her ability to build on the amazing work that has already been achieved at Burnley FC in the Community and that she will embrace the exciting new challenge of this hugely important job.”

Dr Ward said: "I am truly honoured and privileged to have been appointed Burnley FC in the Community's new chief executive officer.

“What Neil Hart, the Board of Trustees and their wonderful team have achieved over a short period of time is remarkable and inspirational.

“I am looking forward to maximising what has already been actioned in the local community.”

Prior to her role at University Academy 92, Sara worked at Manchester Metropolitan University for 10 years, covering all aspects of teaching and learning in sports management, sports participation, coaching and sport leadership. Sara also has a PhD from Manchester Metropolitan University’s Business School.

Sara will begin her role on May 4th, taking over from Neil Hart, who was recently appointed chief executive of Burnley Football Club.