Burnley FC youth goalkeeper hanging up his gloves for a career in the cockpit

Charlie Whalley

After all, Charlie, formerly of Park High School, has been the Burnley FC Shadow Youth Team’s goalkeeper for his two years at Nelson and Colne College.

However, after achieving Triple Distinction* in his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Performance and Excellence at College, run in partnership with Burnley FC in the Community, Charlie (18) is hanging up his goalkeeping gloves for a career in the cockpit.

Although a huge football fan, Charlie’s passion for planes has seen him steer his career ambition towards the destination of becoming a pilot.

He is already clocking up air miles on his way to living his dream and is studying for his qualifications at Raven Air Flying School based a Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Charlie said: “I absolutely love flying and I have always had an interest in aviation. My grandad’s business engineered components for aeroplanes so there is a family link too.

“I’ve started my lessons and the plan is in two years’ time to progress into an apprenticeship with a renowned airline such as Jet2 or Easyjet, or gain a job straight away with an airline. My ambition is to fly large civilian aircraft and my absolute goal is to fly the new supersonic passenger plane.

Reflecting on his time at college, Charlie said: “My teachers have been amazing since the first day, and they always push you to get the highest grade possible. I really got on well with them and this made my college experience excellent.