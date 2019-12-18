Burnley Football Club appoint well-known face as new chief executive

The former chief executive of Burnley FC In the Community, who announced last week he was leaving to join Huddersfield Town FC, has today been appointed chief executive of Burnley Football Club.

Mr Neil Hart was set to join Championship side Huddersfield as their new chief executive but will now take up that role at Burnley Football Club following the departure of Dave Baldwin.

Highly respected for his work in leading the charity arm of Burnley Football Club, Mr Hart explained he could not refuse the offer to stay in Burnley.

He said: "I am delighted to accept the role of chief executive at the club. As people may be aware, I was expecting to join Huddersfield Town next year, but this is a role I simply feel I could not refuse once it became available.

“I feel honoured to be asked to take over from Dave and, along with the staff at the football club, look forward to helping this club go from strength to strength.”

Mr Hart's appointment follows the news that current chief executive David Baldwin is to leave Turf Moor in June 2020 to take over the same role at the English Football League.

In conjunction, Matt Williams will be promoted from his current role as head of football operations to become the club’s new chief operating officer.

Matt will manage all football-related aspects of the club and report to the new chief executive and the executive chairman Mike Garlick.

Mr Garlick said: “We are delighted to announce these two new appointments. Naturally, we are sorry to be losing David to the EFL, but we will take this opportunity to appoint two individuals in Neil and Matt who will, I am sure, help to drive the club forwards.

“Both know the club intimately and that continuity is a real positive in delivering our shared vision for the club as a whole.”

Matt said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the new role of COO and to be working with Neil, who has done an exceptional job with Burnley FC in the Community.

“I believe our skills and experience will continue the excellent work done by Dave and to keep the club moving forward.”

Burnley FC in the Community will move towards appointing a new chief executive in 2020.