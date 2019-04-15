Burnley football fan banned from Turf Moor over offensive social media comments after Cardiff game

Burnley Football Club has taken action against a supporter following a number of offensive social media posts, made following Saturday’s Premier league game versus Cardiff City.

The club, which has a strict zero tolerance policy to any racial, or discriminatory behaviour, strongly condemns the posts.

A club spokesman said: "We are grateful to supporters for bringing them to the club’s attention and, following a meeting with club officials this morning, the person responsible has been banned with immediate effect from Turf Moor, pending the conclusion of a police investigation."

The spokesman also confirmed that Burnley Football Club is continuing to liaise with Lancashire Constabulary regarding a post-match incident outside Turf Moor on Saturday, involving both Burnley and Cardiff City supporters.