Burnley headteacher congratulates students as they strive to be 'the best they can be' after achieving 'excellent' GCSE results

Mrs Sally Cryer said: "Well done to all of year 11 for achieving excellent GCSE results this year, particularly given the challenging circumstances in which they have been achieved.

"Students have had continuous support from their families and total commitment and dedication from the teachers and staff at Unity College and I know that the students have really appreciated everything that has been put in place to support them throughout this difficult time.

"The achievement of students today should be a cause for great celebration. Unity students have proven themselves to be hard working, resilient, adaptable and determined to achieve whatever the last two years have thrown at them.

Unity College, Burnley, headteacher Sally Cryer has praised her students for their hard work and effort in achieving 'excellent' GCSE results

"Their success is greatly deserved and is a result of significant and sustained effort.

"I wish them all the best as they begin the next stage of their learning journey. Their results are outstanding and I am very proud of their achievements.