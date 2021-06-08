Burnley joiner Jeff nails coveted title of North West Tradesperson of the Year

Jeff Lomax beat off rivals to receive the accolade at the Federation of Master Builders' 2021 North West Awards

Jeff, who has worked as a joiner for Dale Dale Contractors Ltd in Burnley for nearly 20 years, will now be entered into the UK-wide Tradesperson of the Year award

The awards, which were hosted online and sponsored by AnswerConnect, recognise excellence in the region’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector, which is this year celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Award winning Jeff (third from left) with some of his team

Jeff (55) manages Dale’s largest construction sites, including a £4 million project for the Caravan and Motorhome Club at Cayton Village near Scarborough - his biggest ever - which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Throughout this difficult time, Jeff demonstrated exemplary liaison skills with everyone who visited the site, from apprentices to the senior directors of the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

He even single-handedly built an outdoor hand washing and disinfection station and implemented a one-way entry/exit system at the site before the construction team returned in order to keep everyone safe.

In recognition of his positive attitude and commitment to his work, he was awarded a ‘Considerate Constructors award for Performance Beyond Compliance’ for care about appearance, respecting the community, protecting the environment, secure safety and valuing the workforce on his site.

Father of four and a grandad, Jeff is also known for his generosity, both in helping colleagues who need guidance and support with a task and by taking on a variety of community fundraising activities, from fun runs to the Three Peaks Challenge.

Judges described Jeff as a “clearly motivated and caring individual.”

Jeff, who will now go on to compete for the national UK award for Tradesperson of the Year, said: “I would like to say thankyou to the FMB and all the judges.

"A great thank you also to Dawn Odgers of Dale Contractors Ltd for the years of employment. It’s been a pleasure, and still is.

"And then most of all, to the clients and the wonderful team that work with me on site."

Caroline Meehan, Director of FMB North, said: “Jeff Lomax is a deserving winner of the Tradesperson of the Year at this year’s North West Master Builder Awards.”

“Jeff’s commitment to his own skills development, his leadership role in supporting others in his team, and his dedication to doing a great job for his clients make him stand out.