Burnley Lions to host showcase of products and services aimed at making life easier for the blind and visually impaired

The Burnley Lions' exhibition for the blind and partially sighted takes place on Saturday, October 9th, at Burnley Football Club's 1882 lounge from 10am to 4pm.

A wide range of products and services for visually impaired people will be on offer and people are expected to attend from across Lancashire.

Lion Frank Seed said: "If you know of anyone who has poor eyesight, please let them know about the exhibition."

A previous exhibition hosted by Burnley Lions for the blind and and partially sighted in 2017.

Lions have been campaigners for the blind since 1925 when a blind and deaf campaigner, Helen Keller, charged them to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Exhibitors include: Vision Aid, Optelec Ltd., Synapptic Ltd., Seeing Solutions, ELHT Steady On (Falls

Unit), Windermere Manor Hotel, Oxsight Ltd, Braille IT, Guide Dogs for the Blind, The Macular Society, Sight and Sound Technology, The Blind Society, RNIB, the Burnley Talking Newspaper and Galloways Society for the Blind.

Burnley Lions have supported eye camps in India, held diabetic screening sessions in Burnley town centre, supplied an electronic reader to a young visually impaired boy and collected used spectacles from opticians for use abroad.

There are now around 17,000 Lions in 900 clubs in the UK. Burnley Lions Club was formed 44 years ago when a few members from the then existing Pendle Lions Club attracted enough people to start the Burnley club.

The branch continue to champion a range of projects from the Message in a Bottle bottle scheme to leading and fund raising for the local Macular Support Group.

Members also collect for and provide Christmas hampers for young carers;, recruit primary schools to enter the Lions Peace Poster competition and collect pairs of spectacles for recycling through the Lions organisation;

They group has also befriended an elderly lady, whose daughter lives in the South, and only gets up here to see her monthly and the group plants trees from the Woodland Trust each year in support of Trees for Burnley with the local council.