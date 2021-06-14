Burnley lovebirds finally say 'I do' after one postponed wedding and two cancelled honeymoons

And, although only 30 guests were allowed at the ceremony at Burnley Register Office, dozens of friends turned up to stand outside and wish the couple well.

Caroline said: " When I saw everyone it just blew me away.

"We have been thoroughly spoilt by everyone with gifts even though they could not all join us. We are just completely overwhelmed and blissfully happy. It was a perfect day."

Introducing Mr and Mrs Banks

The couple were due to marry on June 13th last year, the 10 year anniversary of when they met, followed by a honeymoon in Mexico which they originally booked with Thomas Cook. When the company folded they lost the honeymoon so re-booked with Tui but then lockdown came. So they moved it to this year but, as Mexico is now on the amber list, it has been put back to 2022.

In the hopes they would have a honeymoon after their wedding the couple booked a break in Portugal but as that is also now on the amber list they cancelled it.

The couple's run of bad luck even extended to their stag and hen dos. Spain went into lockdown as Nick, a metal finisher for Trantec in Stacksteads, was on his stag do in Benidorm and England went into lockdown as Caroline was due to fly there for her hen party.

But none of that seemed to matter as the sun came out for the couple's big day on Saturday which included a reception at Turf Moor.

Caroline and Nick and their wedding party

Caroline was given away by her father Ray and walked down the aisle to the song Falling Like The Stars by James Arthur. She had four bridesmaids, including her sister Sarah, cousin Nicola and her best friends Louise and Catherine.

Nick's sister Emily was a witness and his twin brothers, Tom and Alex, stole the show as best men with a speech that included a moving tribute to Nick's late father, Pete.

Caroline, who runs a 10-bed residential mental health service called Oakmount house on Westgate Burnley. added: "The Turf went over and above to ensure we were restricted as little as possible, we had THE best day of our whole entire lives and are still walking on air.

" Everyone there said the day was perfect and they all thoroughly enjoyed themselves and it actually felt like the pandemic did not exist."

Caroline and Nick are ecstatic after finally tying the knot on Saturday