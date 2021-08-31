Burnley Mayor takes to the water to smash kayaking charity challenge

Coun. Mark Townsend completed the kayak trip on the Leeds Liverpool Canal from Burnley's Reedley Marina to Finsley Gate Wharf.

Paul Foster and Ben Heap, from Burnley Leisure Trust, took to the water with the Mayor and offered support and encouragement along the way.

They also provided the kayaks and the transport, including support to ensure they were launched safely and able to exit the kayaks safely. The Mayor also thanked Reedley Marina, and to Finsley Gate Wharf for allowing access.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend (centre) with Ben Heap (left) and Paul Foster of Burnley Leisure

This was a fund raising activity for the Mayor's charities which this year are Barry Kilby Prostrate Cancer, Derian House children’s hospice and Safenet domestic abuse services

The Mayor said: "if you haven’t had a go at kayaking it’s great fun, so get yourselves down to Thompson Park boating lake in Burnley and give it a go “

And on September 19th Mayor Mark will be pulling out all the stops to complete the East Lancashire Three Peaks.

Supported by a band of merry men, and women, the challenge will see him tackle Pendle, Weets and Bouldsworth hills in one day.

The trio complete the kayaking challenge