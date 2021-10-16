Burnley MP pays tribute to murdered colleague Sir David Amess as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer unite in grief

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has paid a moving tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Mr Higginbotham said: " I am so very sad at the awful news about Sir David Amess MP.

"His surgery yesterday was almost no different to those I and many others hold - open, available for all, and all about helping residents who need it. That someone exploited that in such a horrible and violent way is shocking, sad, and very sobering.

"My thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.

Veteran Tory MP Sir David Amess who was fatally stabbed yesterday

"He will be deeply missed."

In a show of unity today Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer laid floral tributes at the scene as relatives of Sir David joined together with hundreds of local residents in an emotional outpouring of grief.

Steady streams of people have left flowers and written notes of support outside the murder scene at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex over the past 24 hours, while others tearfully recalled the vital work Sir David did in his community.