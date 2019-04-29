Burnley mum hosting glamorous Ribble Valley fashion show in aid of Pendleside Hospice

Glam up and join this Burnley mum as she hosts a glittering Ribble Valley fashion show in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

Lynda Laird, a hospice auxiliary nurse, will bring high style from the catwalks of London and Milan to Clitheroe's Holmes Mill on Thursday, July 18th, from 7 - 11pm.

Poppy Laird modelling for Mm Milano in the House of Ikons Show at London Fashion Week. (s)

The caring nurse was inspired to arrange the event after her two daughters, Courtney and Poppy, modelled in the House of Ikons Show at London Fashion Week for Mm Milano.

Lynda said: "I was overwhelmed by it. I saw how fashion can uplift and empower people and thought it could offer a real comfort to many of our patients."

Her friend, Chona Bacaoco, a fashion designer from MM Milano plans to fly over from Italy with an array of stunning dresses which will be worn on the catwalk by both patients from the interest group and bereaved youths from the family support department. Lynda also hopes to treat cancer patients in remission to glamorous makeovers and sign them up as models.

Lynda is also teaming up with Gemma Hildred, the hospice's arts co-coordinator, to design an original dress with patients who use the day services. It will be modelled on the night and displayed in the Colne, Nelson and Padiham hospice charity shops.

Courtney Laird on the catwalk in the House of Ikons Show at London Fashion Week. (s)

Meanwhile Catherine Argyle, the hospice's East Lancashire retail manager, will also help patients choose outfits from the stores to showcase at the event.

Lynda's nine-year-old daughter, Poppy, will model items from the Padiham Pendleside charity shop when she struts her stuff as Mary Poppins alongside the Disney-inspired collection by Lauren Saddington from More Than Just a Princess.

And Scottish clothing company Genki is hosting a children's T-shirt competition.

Guests can indulge in a VIP experience, thanks to a raffle, an auction, several stalls, and canapes and drinks on arrival, with a harpist to set the scene, before enjoying performances from dance schools and popular singer James Cockerill.

Poppy Laird will model a home-made, secondhand Mary Poppins outfit at Pendleside Hospice's charity fashion show. (s)

Businesses and pop up shops are throwing their weight behind the cause, including: clothing retailer Wish Boutique in Keirby Walk; Jazzman Grooves Barbers; Chellebakescakes; Hidden Gem Jewellery; Tropic Skincare by Marie Garlick; Genki, a Glasgow fashion brand; and Menace clothing from Australia.

Lynda added: "My husband Baron had stage 4 cancer and secondary cancer five years ago and has seen how much the hospice can help cancer patients and their families. He owns Jazzman Grooves in Burnley so will be doing patients' hair.

"Everyone who's been involved so far has been fantastic and I've really appreciated their help and support.

"I think it's wonderful to have the chance to raise funds for the hospice. All these people I meet in my job every day are inspirational - the staff, the patients and their families - so I'm happy to help organise an event which is all about empowerment and appreciation for everything the hospice does."

For tickets (£20) call 01282 440100 or visit www.pendleside.org.uk/fashion show

To organise a pop-up shop, donate a raffle prize, sponsor the event or if any shops, designers or boutiques would like to walk the catwalk, please send an email to Lyndamaylaird@gmail.com or drop off items at the hospice reception.

All proceeds will go to the hospice.