Burnley mum of two makes bid to find 'Mr Right' in latest reality TV dating show

A hair salon owner from Burnley will hit the nations' TV screens this week as the star of the latest reality dating show.

And viewers will have to tune into the show, Five Guys A Week, tomorrow night to see if Kellie Dobson finds Mr Right!

Kellie Dobson is set to make her TV debuit on the latest television dating show Five Guys A Week

The show is the latest reality series from Channel Four and pairs a single woman with five possible partners who actually move into her home for a week.. all at the same time.

Throughout the week the suitors spend as much time as they can with the lucky lady, from accompanying her to work to socialising and spending time with her family and friends. And each day the singleton has to eliminate someone from the competition until the last man standing.

Kellie, who owns the The Looking Glass salon in Barrowford, decided to apply for the show after a friend saw an ad and suggested she would be 'perfect' for it.

Kellie said: "I decided to apply one night while I was relaxing with a glass of wine.

Kellie (right) with pals Amy Nesbitt (left) and Gemma Mount

"I did it on a whim really but I thought it was something a little bit different and funny. It is quite radical but I am quite a radical person and I love being around people and having a houseful."

Although she was surprised when she found out she had been accepted for the show Kellie admits she was 'thrilled.'

Single since May, Kellie said the show, which aims to take the hard work out of meeting and dating someone, was the perfect formula for her as her life revolves around work and her two children, aged five and three. This leaves little time for socialising and the opportunity to meet someone.

And Kellie (33) said the show's producers found her five such excellent matches the eliminiation process was tough.

She said: "It was hard because you are just getting to know them but the decision has to be made."

Kellie said the decision was made easier by the fact that she knows exactly what she is looking for in a man and a relationship adding: "When you're younger you don't really have much idea of what you want but that changes as you get older and you don't want to compromise anymore."

Viewers can watch the five hopefuls who are are Steve, a British Army Commando, Lee, an amateur strongman, nightclub DJ Barry, sports shop manager Craig and gourmet burger van owner Anthony, as they compete for Kellie's affections.

Kellie added: "It really was a fantastic week, we had a great time together laughing and enjoying each other's company.

"We went out a few times and they even joined me at the salon where I put them to work for a few hours doing a few jobs for me!"

A former pupil of Holy Saviour Primary School in Nelson and the former St Hilda's RC High School in Burnley Kellie said family and friends backed her all the way and were fully supportive of her decision to take part in the show.

But she wasn't giving any clues away as to if she found Mr Right adding: "It was an amazing experience but you will have to watch the show to see if I found love."

The show is on tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 9-15pm on Channel Four.