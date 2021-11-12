Burnley organisation committed to creating jobs and career opportunities for people across the North West nominated for prestigious award

Local skills and employability service, Calico Enterprise, has been nominated at this year's Enterprise in Society Awards for supporting over 400 people in the past year.

Hosted by Selnet (Social Enterprise Lancashire Network) the awards highlight and celebrate impacts made throughout the county’s business community over the past 18 months.

Calico Enterprise has been recognised in the work or training Social Enterprise of the Year category.

Tutor Sarah Moorhouse pictured supporting participants as part of DFN Project SEARCH

Along with creating skills and employment opportunities for residents across the North West, Calico Enterprise delivers a wide range of employability support programmes. These programmes empower individuals, often facing multiple barriers to employment, as they strive to move closer to training or finding a job.

Calico Enterprise also works in schools with the aim of preventing young people aged 15 and 16 from becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training).

Working with pupil referral units, Calico Enterprise achieved 100% success rate, supporting over 50 young people into further training or employment.

As part of the Calico Group, Calico Enterprise facilitates work placement opportunities across the group, to allow participants to develop practical skills and progress towards their career goals.

This includes work with DFN Project SEARCH, an international transition to work programme committed to transforming the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism.

Calico Enterprise has also supported over 50 'kickstart' placements across the group with 94% of participants moving on to sustainable employment.

Positive outcomes have continued across CE's services, despite the pandemic with teams quickly adjusting to ensure all participants could keep in contact. In addition, CE staff arranged food parcels, visited hospitals, took people shopping, and sat on doorsteps to remain connected with participants.

The awards will be hosted at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley on Thursday, December 2nd.