Burnley park to be transformed into winter wonderland for magical Christmas event
Youngsters will be invited to an 'elf hunt' at a winter wonderland day being organised in a Burnley neighbourhood.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:45 pm
Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch has organised the event on Saturday, December 4th, from noon to 3pm.
The venue is the Owen Street park in Rosegrove and will feature a host of attractions including a visit from Father Christmas, stalls, rides, hot food, face painting and carol singing by local schoolchildren.
The family day is free but tickets, priced at £3, must be purchased for the elf hunt and Santa visit which includes a present.
Tickets can be bought by searching Rosegrove on www.ticketsource.co.uk