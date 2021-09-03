Burnley park to be transformed into winter wonderland for magical Christmas event

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch has organised the event on Saturday, December 4th, from noon to 3pm.

The venue is the Owen Street park in Rosegrove and will feature a host of attractions including a visit from Father Christmas, stalls, rides, hot food, face painting and carol singing by local schoolchildren.

The family day is free but tickets, priced at £3, must be purchased for the elf hunt and Santa visit which includes a present.

