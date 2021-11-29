Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley school closures due to treacherous icy conditions
A number of schools around Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are closed or partially closed today due to dangerous or unsafe conditions due to weather.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:34 am
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:37 am
Heavy snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning have led to headteachers closing some schools and others opening late on safety grounds.
The following schools are closed today:
Holly Grove Primary School in Burnley
Reedley Primary School in Burnley
Rockwood Nursery School in Burnley
Springfield Community Primary School, Burnley
Thorneyholme R C Primary School in Clitheroe
Pendle View Primary School in Colne
Trawden Forest Prmary School due to having no water supply