Burnley pub raises £1,000 for Pendleside after "incredible" day of live music

Music lovers packed out the Royal Dyche for PrinFest.

A star-studded line-up featuring some of the area's finest artists lit up PrinFest's three stages where acoustic, cover and original artists were all celebrated.

Acts performing on the day included The Kanes, Design Rewind, Ross McDuff, The Telfords, Dirty Suns and The Switch.

It was the Yorkshire Street pub's third PrinFest, and one that saw them raise £949.89 for Pendleside Hospice, a total they topped up to £1,000.

Royal Dyche owner Justine Lorriman said she was already looking forward to the next one.

"It was an incredible day of live music. All the bands and acts sounded amazing and put on a great show for everyone. I’m so happy we raised so much for Pendleside and will be rounding that figure up to £1,000.

"It was great to see people up singing and dancing, just seeing everyone enjoying themselves after such a tough 18 months!

"I was so overwhelmed with how many people came down and I couldn’t be more proud of my team of staff who worked so hard throughout the entire day under such stressful conditions.

"I’d just like to thank our guys on sound Ross and Joe who did a brilliant job monitoring each act, and a special mention to Lola McEvoy who volunteered to do the festival face paints!

"The food and cakes went down really well by the Sexy Snack Shack and Coven Baked, they helped raised £200 between them.