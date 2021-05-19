Burnley pub's unique Turf Moor mural is pitch perfect for Clarets' fans

Motorists are slowing down to catch a glimpse of the painting and passers-by stop regularly to admire the mural on side of The Turf pub in Yorkshire Street.

One passer-by said: "It looks fantastic and just makes you want to smile."

The mural was the idea of owners Phil James and John Astley who bought the pub two months ago. And Rochdale artist Jamie Buckley completed the masterpiece in around a week.

The Turf Moor mural on the side of The Turf pub in Burnley

Phil said: "We wanted to improve the image of the pub and the area around the culvert and we hope the mural does that. We are really pleased with it and we have received some great feedback.

"It's a great reflection of the town's club and the passion of the fans too as things start to get back to normal.

"We hope it will become a landmark for fans as they return to the ground, a place for them to have their photograph taken."

Both from Burnley, and Clarets' fans, Phil is also a season ticket holder. The Turf is just one of 10 pubs the duo own across the North West.

The fabulous Turf Moor mural on The Turf pub in Burnley

And the football theme continues inside the pub, which has undergone a £100,000 renovation, complete with the creation of Harry Potts Way on the wall next to the mural.

The countdown is now on to the grand re-opening on Friday, May 28th.