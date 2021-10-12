Burnley pupils embody 'Love One Another' motto with generous donations to harvest collection for those most in need
Pupils at Burnley's St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary are truly living the school motto to 'Love One Another.'
Families have donated stacks of food and other items, including toiletries and baby products like nappies and wipes, to the harvest collection.
Thanking everyone for their kind donations, teacher Mrs Abigail Worrall said the school had been overwhelmed by the generosity shown.
All the donations will be delivered to the Burnley foodbank and the Jane's Place women's refuge.
The harvest festival follows on from students and staff doing their bit to save the planet by 'going green' in a climate related fund raising challenge. They held a non uniform day where everyone wore something green and donated £1 to the charity Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD).