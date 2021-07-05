Burnley residents on countdown for second annual scarecrow festival that promises to be 'bigger and better' for 2021

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch want as many residents as possible to take part in the festival this year, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 31st and August 1st, so the team have extended it to include Rosegrove Lane, Owen Street, Lowerhouse Lane and Gannow Lane.

The group will have stalls on Owen street selling items including such as homemade cheese, cupcakes, bric a brac and there will also be children's attractions.

Anyone taking part is invited to make a scarecrow and place it in their garden, from 10am to 5pm, on both days so that visitors and residents can enjoy seeing them all.

Proud youngsters show off the scarecrows they made for the Rosegrove Scarecrow Festival in 2020

Anyone who would like more information about taking part is asked to ring 07984145141.

The scarecrow festival was part of a range of projects launched last year by volunteers in response to the Covid 19 lockdown.

Along with the clap for the NHS every Thursday evening residents held a clap for young people at 3pm each Saturday.