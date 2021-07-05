Burnley residents on countdown for second annual scarecrow festival that promises to be 'bigger and better' for 2021
The countdown is on to a scarecrow festival in a Burnley neighbourhood that attracted hundreds of visitors last year.
Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch want as many residents as possible to take part in the festival this year, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 31st and August 1st, so the team have extended it to include Rosegrove Lane, Owen Street, Lowerhouse Lane and Gannow Lane.
The group will have stalls on Owen street selling items including such as homemade cheese, cupcakes, bric a brac and there will also be children's attractions.
Anyone taking part is invited to make a scarecrow and place it in their garden, from 10am to 5pm, on both days so that visitors and residents can enjoy seeing them all.
Anyone who would like more information about taking part is asked to ring 07984145141.
The scarecrow festival was part of a range of projects launched last year by volunteers in response to the Covid 19 lockdown.
Along with the clap for the NHS every Thursday evening residents held a clap for young people at 3pm each Saturday.
Sunday night was 'dancing on the doorstep' night and celebrations were arranged to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a water gun fight put on for all the children.