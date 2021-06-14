Burnley schoolchildren's blooming lovely window boxes presented to 50 thrilled residents

The Seeds of Change project was the idea of Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch, to bring some positivity to the community during the pandemic.

Funded by Neighbourhood Watch Network community fund and Asda, Burnley Rosegrove Infant School was approached to ask the children to take part in the project, to plant up window boxes, to put smiles on residents' faces.

The children planted seeds and flowers in the boxes and the community was asked to nominate someone who they felt deserved one. In total 50 window boxes have now been presented to residents in the Rosegrove and Lowerhouse areas.

One of the nominated residents receives a window box made by children at Rosegrove Infant School in Burnley

A spokesman for Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch said: " We would like to send out a big thank you to the staff, children volunteers and funders."

A delighted resident with her windowbox

Two more residents with their window box planted by students at Burnley's Rosegrove Infant School