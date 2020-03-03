Burnley student makes bid for a place in Olympic GB swimming squad

A highly-motivated and ambitious athlete at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre will compete for a place in the GB swimming squad heading to the Tokyo Olympics this summer after recording personal best times in the pool.

Sport Science student Zak Smith-Shelley (18) has now stepped up his training schedule ahead of the Olympic Trials which will take place at the London Aquatic Centre in April after achieving qualifying times in both the 100m and 200m freestyle heats at the Belfast International swimming pool.

Zak said:“It is my dream to compete at the Olympics and I’m going all-out to make sure I put in my best performance. I’ll be competing against the top swimmers in the country in London, including Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty, who have been my role models and inspiration, so that will be an experience in itself.

“Balancing training alongside my studies and social life can be tricky, but I get lots of support from my tutors at college to ensure my academic performance isn’t impacted.

"Making the Olympic trials is worth all the sacrifices I’ve had to make socially, the early mornings training and the travel to competitions.

“Even if I don’t make the Olympic squad this year, I have the chance of securing a place in the International Youth Team or on the Youth Olympic team development programme, which would be a great achievement and really progress my career.”

Ahead of the Olypmic trials, Zak will compete at the regional championships in Manchester, hoping to improve on his qualifying time still further.

He added: “I train in the pool four mornings a week and three evenings, as well as working out in the gym with Elite Athlete Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach Nathan Norris two or three times a week.

"His training has had a massive impact on my performance: I’ve more power off the wall, my fitness has improved alongside my stability and my flexibility, which is giving me a competitive edge in the pool.”

Zak, from Colne, who is also a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley, has been a keen swimmer since primary school, initially drawing inspiration from his dad, Simon, who swam competitively for the army.

He started competing for Colne Swimming Club, progressing to Burnley Swimming Club and now represents Pioneers 79, Accrington, with the constant support and encouragement of his dad and mum, Janice.

Coach Nathan said: "Everyone at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre wishes Zak success in the Olympic trials.

"To be competing for an Olympic place at the age of 18 is truly amazing and would be a great reward for the hard work he has put in and the sacrifices he has made to get to this point.

“Zak has worked tirelessly on the Elite Athlete programme over the past 18 months, accessing strength and conditioning coaching; expert nutritional advice and specialist sports psychology to ensure he excels. His commitment has certainly paid off and I’m proud that, as a college, we’re helping him achieve his dream, both academically and in his chosen sport.

“There is no doubt that Zak will be one of the country’s elite swimmers in future. We must credit Zak for the progress he has made in such a short space of time. In the summer his goal was to compete in the English Championships. He is now far beyond this, after achieving times which have allowed him to jump straight into competing at the Olympic Trials."

Burnley College is a TASS (Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme) accredited college, recognising its commitment to ensuring that its top athletes have the opportunity to reach their full potential in their chosen sport through specialist training while maintaining the highest academic standards.