Burnley teacher with a passion for reading donates £300 worth of books to primary school library

The children at St Oswald’s RC Primary in Accrington were excited to have been able to choose the books they would like to see in their library.

When Nick went into school and asked the children why they would like the particular books they had chosen, one reception child simply replied: “We just love books!”

The Untidy Bookshelf centres around the love of reading itself. Along with offering hundreds of popular titles new and old, the site also acts as a platform for Nick's work in the local community.

Nick Waldron with some of the pupils and the books he donated to their school in Accrington.

His first community fundraising initiative, books4schools raised over £1,000 which was put towards buying books for four schools, two in Burnley and two in Hyndburn. Nick raffled off 20 books he had sourced, all signed by the authors.

He also has a second hand book stall idea is being trialled to see how it goes and to spread the word about Nick's community initiative.