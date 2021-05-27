Burnley Youth Theatre to host magical outdoor family show by international performance company

The Fabularium will stage a production of The Hare and The Moon in the grounds of Burnley Youth Theatre on Saturday, June 5th.

The high-energy, family performance features, puppetry, music, a stunning set and even illuminated lanterns.

Set in the Tundra of Siberia, the sun has disappeared from the sky and, plunged into darkness, the arctic animals band together to find and reclaim it. But they discover that maybe the strongest and brutish of creatures are not the ones who are best for the job and that maybe someone with long ears that is faster, smarter, and more agile is required for the task.

The Fabularium international theatre company is to stage an outdoor show at Burnley Youth Theatre (photo by Pixeltrix, Andy Moore and Samuel Mills Photography)

The characters will take audiences through the chilly arctic, introduce them to a few magical animals and teach them that ‘you can do anything you put your mind to.'

The Fabularium tour their work nationally and internationally, outdoors and indoors, to a variety of festivals and events.

Show times are at 11am and 2pm on the day and the production is aimed at children aged five plus and their families. Under ones are free and there is also free arts and crafts activities before each show.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults, £5 for children and group tickets are also available.