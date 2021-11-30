Burnley's homegrown star and Britain's Got Talent semi finalist headlines glittering gala dinner to raise cash for children's hospice

Guests at the event, billed An Evening with West End superstar and Pride of Burnley Andrew Derbyshire, will be treated to a champagne cocktail on arrival and a five course dinner prepared by an award winning local chef.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards Derian House in Chorley and there will be a raffle and auction on the night to boost the amount raised.

Padiham born Andrew found fame when he made it to the top 50 of Pop Idol, one of the TV's first reality talent shows back in 2001.

Burnley and Padiham's very own West End star, Andrew Derbyshire, will perform at a fund raising dinner in Burnley to raise funds for a children's hospice

He was spotted by producer Bill Kenwright and chosen to play the lead role in the hit musical Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in London.

Andrew, a former student at Basics Theatre School in Burnley, re located to the capital and his career was given a massive boost when he reached the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent after belting out Jocelyn Brown’s Somebody Else’s Guy in his audition which won him a standing ovation from the judges.

Andrew said: "I am so excited to be performing my first solo gig up North after the pandemic

"And to be surrounded by friends, family and fellow northerners will be the best Christmas present I receive this year."

After Andrew's live performance the evening will be rounded off with an 80s disco.