Burnley's Towneley Hall is setting for ladies' lunch to boost Mayoress's charity fund
The Regency room in Burnley's Towneley Hall is the setting for a ladies' luncheon next month.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:55 am
Organised by the Mayoress of Burnley s committee the event, on Saturday, September 25th, is chance for guests to don their finery and best hats.
Tickets are £30 and this includes a three course meal and a reception drink on arrival.
There will be a grand raffle and all proceeds will be donated to the Mayor's charities which are Safenet (women’s refuge) Derian House Children’s Hospice and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.
A representative of Safenet is the guest speaker at the lunch.
Tickets are available from Mrs Lorna Tatchell 07582602336 or email [email protected]