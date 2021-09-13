Businesses in the Ribble Valley advised to get prepped ahead of major change in food packaging laws

The law, known as Natasha’s Law, aims to protect people with allergies, by requiring food businesses to label "pre-packed for direct sale" foods with full ingredients.

Currently, food prepared on the premises in which it is sold is not required to display allergen information.

Natasha’s Law has been implemented following the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a baguette.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s senior environmental health officer, Ken Robinson, said: “This law is a significant moment for people with allergies and will make it easier for them to buy food safely.

“There is less than a month to go until it takes effect and local food retailers need to ensure they are ready and prepared.”

The law covers labelling requirements for foods that are prepared and packed on the same premises from which they are sold, such as packaged sandwiches or salads made by staff earlier in the day and placed on a shelf for purchase.

The food must be labelled with a name and full ingredient list, with any allergens emphasised in bold, italics or a different colour.

The Food Standards Agency has launched an online hub featuring comprehensive information, labelling guidance and sector guides.

The guides – for bakers, butchers, fast food outlets, takeaways, mobile sellers, restaurants, cafes, pubs and schools – feature practical information on PPDS and how the changes will impact their business.