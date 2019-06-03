Call made to Clarion Cycling Club members to make pilgrimage to historic Pendle home

A clarion call has been put out for past and present members of a historic cycling group to meet up in the club's long-standing home.

Supporters of The Clarion Cycling Club, now spread around the country, have been invited to the institution's last surviving home, Clarion House at Newchurch-in-Pendle, for the get-together this Sunday.

Melvyn Hirst located this old photograph

One former member, Andrew Livesey, who now lives in London, said: "The local club has been based at Clarion House (The Clarion Independent Labour Party Tearooms) for 112 years. We wanted to revive the tradition of past and present members meeting there around this time of year.

"It is an attempt to resurrect the historic concept of 'Clarion Sunday' when hundreds of Clarion cyclists would converge on at a location for fellowship and tea. This has been going on for more than 120 years informally.

"Last year more than 100 cyclists met at the Tearooms in Jinney Lane. There are now an increasing number of Clarion Cycling Clubs within cycling distance of The Nelson Clarion House and their attendance would bring much needed funds to this historic institution, which has served cyclists and walkers every single Sunday since 1913."

Clarion House will be open on the day from 10-30am until 4pm although the normal closing time of 4pm can be extended.

Former members

Andrew added: "The plan is simply for Clarion and former Clarion cyclists to arrive and depart at will, the main objective is simply to share a pint pot of Clarion tea (price 55p) with like-minded folk and listen to a Clarion Choir.

"As I used to go there with Burnley Clarion, I’ll be driving up from London with my collection of Hill Special cycles. It would be good if people could attend on a vintage bike, and in vintage dress. Any era of vintage. If I can get a good number of confirmed attendees, I’ll organise a ride out and prizes. Vintage motorcycles are welcome too.

"People can email me Andrew@Livesey.US – put Nelson Clarion in the subject line."